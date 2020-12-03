Hong Kong's rebel mogul Jimmy Lai held for fraud





Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy supporter Jimmy Lai has been charged with fraud and detained until a court hearing in April next year.





On Thursday a court denied him bail over a charge relating to the illegal use of his company's premises.





It comes a day after three prominent pro-democracy activists were jailed.





The arrests have raised fears of a renewed crackdown on the city's activists and media figures, spurred by a controversial new security law.





China has said the new law will return stability to the territory after a year of unrest, but critics say it has silenced dissent.





Mr Lai, 73, was arrested on Wednesday night along with two other senior executives from media company Next Digital.





Mr Lai is the founder of Next Digital which publishes Apple Daily, a well-read tabloid which is frequently critical of Hong Kong and mainland Chinese leadership.





On Thursday, the three men appeared in court to face charges relating to the alleged illegal usage of their company's headquarters for purposes not permitted by its lease. No further details were given.





According to an Apple Daily report, the judge presiding over the case had been hand-picked by the city's leader, Carrie Lam, to handle national security cases.





While the two senior executives were granted bail, Mr Lai was denied because he was deemed an "absconding risk", according to local reports.













