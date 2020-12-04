Diner Sheshe





"We met in a typical arranged marriage set up. He was so kind and funny, he won me over before I even realized! We got married soon after-I was a little nervous during the pheras, but every time he looked at me and smiled, I just felt okay; like everything would be okay. And at home, his family was so welcoming- they never let me feel like I was away from mine.







Rashesh would be away a lot for his business trips, so we'd write postcards to each other- I'd use heart stickers to tell him how much I missed him- it was all so innocent back then! He'd always come back with a gift for me and I'd surprise him with his favorite food. Call me old school, but I still believe that the way to a man's heart is through his stomach!





Before we knew it, a year passed by; we celebrated our first anniversary with family- we invited everyone home and watched our wedding video. It was such a good evening- it's always been about those little moments.







And even today, he doesn't fail to make me feel special. Like this one time, he baked a vanilla cake for my birthday. But honestly, the best part of our relationship is that we're equals. He's never made me feel like it was my duty to look after our sons- it's an 'our' thing. He'll attend PTA meetings with me, help with their studies and stay up with them when their projects are due.







All these years, he's been my biggest support system; my soul mate. I wanted to do something special for our 25th Anniversary- so we exchanged vows again and this time around, I gave him the ring. He wears it with such pride- he shows it off even today!







And through the lockdown, we finally got that time together- we binged on popcorn and watched movies, read, and just spent time with the kids. It's been over 2 decades since we got married. Every moment with him still feels like the beginning of something new, and even growing old together feels like an adventure!" Humans of Bombay, Fb

