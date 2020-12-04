Worldwide waffling





EasyJet customers who want to use overhead luggage lockers will have to buy more expensive tickets. In a move which provoked criticism on social media, Easyjet said the changes to its luggage policy will start on 10 February. Customers who don't buy the more expensive tickets will be restricted to putting a small carry-on bag under their seat. Easyjet said the changes will improve punctuality. Some customers reacted with dismay on Twitter, with one saying it is "not right". But some customers welcomed the move, saying it would free up storage space.











A trio of young, well-known, pro-democracy leaders in Hong Kong were sentenced to prison on Wednesday. It was the latest nail in the coffin of the city's once-very-public opposition movement that saw millions of protesters take to the streets from June to December last year, decrying the erosion of the Asian financial hub's semi-autonomy from Beijing. Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam are household names in Hong Kong. They're heroes to many who back the city's pro-democracy movement, but irritants, if not enemies, to Hong Kong's pro-Beijing establishment. Now the three democracy activists are heading to prison. Wong, 24, received the longest sentence at 13.5 months. Agnes Chow was sentenced to 10 months just a day before her 24th birthday, and Ivan Lam, 26, got seven months.









China has started importing Indian rice after a gap of two years and placed orders for shipment of about 5,000 tonnes of non-basmati rice due to competitive prices offered by India compared to other nations, according to the All India Rice Exporters Association (AIREA). India is the world's major exporter of rice, while China is the biggest importer. In 2006, China was given market access for Indian rice but shipments took place only during the 2017-18 fiscal. China buying rice from India comes at a time of heightened border tensions between the two nations.











The importance of peace for prosperity is best reflected in Mizoram, the least non-violent state in the Northeast for more than three decades. As a consequence of this, the tiny, picturesque hill state has maintained steady economic growth for the past several years. In the India Today State of the States rankings, it has been the most improved small state in the economy category consecutively for three years now. In the latest state economic survey presented by Chief Minister Zoramthanga in February, Mizoram registered a 13 per cent growth in its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2018-19. The nominal per capita income for the same year was projected at Rs 1,68,626, the highest among all the seven Northeast states.



