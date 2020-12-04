What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi popular film actress Purnima sheared a picture on her FB page with a caption "Dream without fear, Love without limits." The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "You are really elegant Queen" Afifa Islam, fb









Popular Bangladeshi tv actor Nayeem sheared a picture on his FB page with a caption "Thank u all for wishing me on my birthday". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Love u boss" Rifat, fb









Facebook page World Photographic Forum posted a picture that has received plenty of reaction. The photo caption includes "Coming storm on Barbana island, like an atomic mushroom". Many Fb users are also expressing their feelings regarding the scenario. "Beautiful composition" Sajal Goswami, fb











Bangladeshi model and television actress Sadia Jahan Prova posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Beauty queen" Muradul Hasan, fb



Leave Your Comments