Breaking the Silence (BTS) is one of the pioneering organizations working on the issue of Child Sexual Abuse from 1994. From that time BTS have been working extensively on the rights of Women and children from ethnic and religious minorities and economically backward communities. Breaking the Silence have been working in Ward no 2 and 4 of Pallabi thana, Mirpur with the 'Reducing Violence Against Women and Children through Advancing Social Harmmony' (RASH) Project. The organization had designed this project with a goal "women and girls are socially, politically, economically empowered and exercising their rights in terms of equality and equity." A workshop on preventing violence against women during the time of Covid-19 was held on Wednesday. Project Coordinator Shafia Sami inaugurated the program. Councilor Ward No. 2, Dhaka North City Corporation Mr. Alhaj Md. Sajjad Hossain was present as the Chief Guest and Women Councilor of Ward no. 2,3 & 5, Dhaka North City Corporation; Begum Meherun Nesha graced the event as special guest. The program was presided over by Md. Zahidul Islam, Director (Program and Planning).

