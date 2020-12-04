Published:  12:00 AM, 04 December 2020

Workshop on preventing violence against women

Workshop on preventing violence against women A workshop on preventing violence against women during the time of Covid-19 was held on Wednesday. -AA
 
Breaking the Silence (BTS) is one of the pioneering organizations working on the issue of Child Sexual Abuse from 1994. From that time BTS have been working extensively on the rights of Women and children from ethnic and religious minorities and economically backward communities. Breaking the Silence have been working in Ward no 2 and 4 of Pallabi thana, Mirpur with the 'Reducing Violence Against Women and Children through Advancing Social Harmmony' (RASH) Project. The   organization   had   designed   this   project   with   a   goal   "women   and   girls   are   socially,   politically, economically   empowered   and   exercising   their  rights   in   terms  of  equality  and   equity."  A workshop on preventing violence against women during the time of Covid-19 was held on Wednesday. Project Coordinator Shafia Sami inaugurated the program. Councilor Ward No. 2, Dhaka North City Corporation Mr. Alhaj Md. Sajjad Hossain was present as the Chief Guest and Women Councilor of Ward no. 2,3 & 5, Dhaka North City Corporation; Begum Meherun Nesha graced the event as special guest. The program was presided over by Md. Zahidul Islam, Director (Program and Planning).


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From City

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »