Is CHT Peace Accord the reflection of hope and aspiration of the tribes?

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina observes, while the erstwhile chief whip abul Hasanat Abdullah and Parbatya Chattagrm Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS) President Santu Larma sign the Peace Accord of the Chattogram Hill Tracts, on December 2, 1997.





In the Chittagong Hill Tracts, clashes between Bangladeshi military and Shanti Bahini continued for more than two decades. The armed struggle ended through the signing of an agreement (known as CHT Accord) between Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS) and the Bangladesh government on December 2, 1997. As a result, it has been widely known as "Peace Accord". Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina signed the agreement with great courage and prudence. The agreement was signed in accordance with the constitution of Bangladesh by the undisputed leader of the hill people, Jyotirindra Bodipriya Larma (Santu Larma), on behalf of the indigenous Jumma people, and Abul Hasnat Abdullah, MP and Convener of the National Committee, on behalf of the Bangladesh government. The agreement promised to bring stability in the region. But even after 22 years of its signing, the Accord has yet to bear fruit. CHT is still the most unstable region in the country and resentment among the indigenous Jumma people is increasing day by day due to delays in the full implementation of the Accord.





The AL-led government signed the peace pact on December 2, 1997, for ending armed conflicts between the ethnic communities and security forces, ensuring protection of their land rights, and the revival and conservation of their cultural uniqueness. The accord was also aimed at rehabilitating the people displaced due to conflicts and repatriation of those who had left the country, limiting the presence of security forces and setting up regional and district councils headed by representatives of the ethnic communities.





It is found from different reports that tribal leaders and armed groups have been directly and indirectly opposing the development of the region and tourism industry in the CHT only to exploit the residents of the region and maintain their supremacy. The members of JSS (original) and UPDF keep on carrying out various criminal activities, including making attacks on tourist vehicles and hijacking to create obstacles to development of the tourism industry in the region and discourage the arrival of tourists.





Killings, tortures and injustice, grabbing of lands and wealth and misuse of the state resources had made the region more unstable, she added. Jyotirindra Bodhipriya Larma, better known as Santu Larma, who heads the Parbatya Chattogram Jana-Samhati Samiti signed the instrument on behalf of the 'residents of the Chittagong Hill Tracts'. The PCJSS said that resolving the disputes on possession of land by settlers, making the land commission functional, identify non-ethnic permanent residents, placing law and order under local bodies, withdrawing security forces, transferring hill matters to the regional and hill district councils, rehabilitation of returnee ethnic families and general clemency for ethnic individuals charged with secessionist offences before signing the accord were not fully implemented.





Besides, the core issues, such as legal and administrative measures for preservation of tribal-inhabited characteristics of CHT; transfer of powers and functions including general administration, law and order, police (local), land and land management, forest and environment, communication system and so on to the CHT Regional Council and Hill District Councils and holding elections of these councils; returning of dispossessed land to the indigenous owners in resolving disputes through Land Commission; rehabilitation of the returnee refugees and internally displaced indigenous families; withdrawal of all temporary camps including Operation Uttoron (Operation Upliftment); cancellation of land leases given to non-residents; etc., have either been left unimplemented or have been partially implemented.





The then Bangladesh government signed the accord on December 2, 1997 with Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti. Twenty three years have passed but there are a lot debates on implementations of the clauses of the accord. According to the accord, the government has handed over 17 of the 33 administrative departments to the district councils. However, important departments like forestry, land-management and general administration are yet to be re-distributed. A number of basic clauses of the accord are yet to be implemented. Previously, the conflicts were among Jumma people and the state forces; now it became conflicts among different local political parties. After 23 years of the accord, peace is yet to be achieved in the hills.





Jumma and Bengali conflicts are yet to be resolved. Expected socio-economic development from the accord is near non-existent. Nature is being rampaged in the name of development and there are no one to monitor or held accountable the violators. Voting rights of the Jumma people in the local and regional level elections are not ensured yet. The district councils have not got any polls yet. No voter list is formed yet. The most complicated issue of the peace accord was land distribution. A major complexity is that in the CHT, no land survey has been undertaken. Land distribution is the major problem for the Jumma people. To form a complete voter list, the locals need their complete rights on their lands because they are also citizens of this country.





Even after 23 years, as most of the terms of accord are yet to be fulfilled, the Jumma have not been able to penetrate in the local governance system. As a result, the long standing complexities could not come to a politically peaceful solution. Subsequent governments, on the one hand, have deliberately procrastinated in implementing the clauses of the accord and on the other hand, they have spread misinformation and lies in different local and foreign platforms. A number of government spokespersons, ministers and bureaucrats have said that among the 72 terms of the accord, 48 are already been implemented, 15 are partially completed and the rest 9 are on the process of implementation. Many of the claims here are not true.







Since the signing of the accord, 23 years have been passed. The accord was signed to politically and peacefully address the complexities of CHT. Hope was ignited for the Jumma people that peace and stability would come to CHT with the accord. People hoped that there would be a special status and autonomous system for the three hill districts of Bangladesh and a co-operation in the administrative level would be formed between Bengali and Jumma people. This would help to claim the Jumma their right share in the governance system.





The status of Bangladesh in 1997 and today is not the same. She has been progressing day by day since the 2nd December of 1997, the day when the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHTs) Peace Accord was signed. This treaty has erased Bangladesh's name from the list of countries which are going through civil war or intra-state conflicts. The international community proclaimed the Accord, and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received several international awards for her pro-active effort to end the two decades long bloody battle. The government, therefore, needs to fully implement the peace accord.







Only the goodwill of the government can create a political stability in the region. The status of the peace accord should be maintained by resolving unresolved clauses of the accord. It is high time that the government fully implemented the accord. We hope, the government under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will take measures for speedy and wise solution in its implementation process. Only then it is possible to maintain the wellbeing of all people irrespective of tribes and races?





The writer is a former Deputy Director General Bangladesh Ansar VDP and Editor, Publisher "The Monthly Bisswayan".



