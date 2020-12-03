AR Rahman becomes BAFTA Breakthrough India ambassador





Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman on Monday was announced as the ambassador for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' (BAFTA) 'Breakthrough Initiative'. The initiative, supported by Netflix, aims to identify, celebrate, and support up to five talents working in film, games, or TV in India. Rahman said he is thrilled to work with BAFTA to discover talent that the country has to offer. "This is a unique opportunity for promising artists to be supported by a world-renowned organization, to not only make connections with other talented creative's across the world but to be mentored by BAFTA-winners and nominees. "I am looking forward to seeing the brilliant talent chosen from India to be showcased on a global stage," the 53-year-old composer said in a statement. The flagship new talent initiative, applications for which are now open, is part of BAFTA's year-round work to support new talent, operating alongside their awards ceremonies worldwide. According to a press statement, BAFTA Breakthrough India will help facilitate the development of relationships between British talent and India's homegrown creative's.



