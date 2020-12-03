Bad Bunny: Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2020





The Puerto Rican superstar 'Bad Bunny' is the music streaming platform Spotify's most-streamed artist of the year with racking up 8.3 billion streams globally. The Latin Grammy winner and hitmaker, who released a new album last week, sings only in Spanish and has collaborated with less than a handful of mainstream English-speaking artists; yet, his album YHLQMDLG (abbreviation of "Yo hago lo que me da la gana", Spanish for "I Do Whatever I Want") is the most-streamed album globally on the service, with over 3.3 billion streams. The Weekend's "After Hours," Post Malone's "Hollywood's Bleeding," Harry Styles' "Fine Line" and Dua Lipa's "Future Nostalgia" are among the top five. And for the second year in a row, Billie Eilish is the most-streamed female artist on the platform globally, followed by Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Halsey. Among podcasts, one of Spotify's major growth areas, the most popular podcast globally is the often controversial The Joe Rogan Experience, followed by TED Talks Daily and The Daily.





