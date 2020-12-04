Dhaka eyeing to carry momentum after ending losing streak



Beximco Dhaka is eyeing to carry the momentum after ending the losing streak as they take on Minister Group Rajshahi in the return leg match of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, BSS report.







The match starts at 5 PM as the technical committee of Bangabandhu T20 Cup changed the match timing for this Friday's match only.





In the first leg, Dhaka conceded a two-run defeat to Rajshahi after failing to score required nine runs to win the match in the last over. The defeat was so morale shattering that Dhaka couldn't recover from it and lost three straight matches. It's the only last match of the first leg against Fortune Barishal in which they ended the losing streak with a seven-wicket win.





The margin of the victory however doesn't reflect Dhaka's utmost struggle to win the game. Fortune Barishal was restricted to paltry 108-8 but Dhaka had to play 18.5 overs to overhaul the target.





Whatever the manner of the victory, Dhaka is happy to end the losing streak as they believed they now could build on this win to make a strong comeback in the tournament.





"It was important to achieve the first victory in the tournament to gain the momentum," Dhaka head coach Khaled Mahmud Sujon said on Thursday.

"We didn't get any point in the first three matches. The win in the last match was hard fought. The match was low scoring, the wicket was tough but the way the players played, I am happy with their effort," he added.





Mahmud said his side is in better shape as far as the confidence is concerned and ready to take on Minister Group Rajshahi who beat them in the first match by two runs.



"The confidence level is good now. So we are looking for the next game, which is against Rajshahi. We lost the game against them by two runs. They are very strong team but we are confident about our team. The boys have the ability to win the game," Mahmud remarked.





But Mahmud said that the batsmen of his team are yet to be up to the mark.

"The players are yet to flourish in full glory, specially the batsmen. We have bowled well in the last two matches, which is positive for us. Apart from batting, our fielding is not also up to the mark. We want to show our best game in tomorrow's match," he added.





Mahmud admits that Beximco Dhaka is yet to fulfill the expectation of the fans but said he wants to keep faith on his cricketers despite languishing at the bottom of the table.





"No doubt we can't fulfill the expectation of our fans. Our struggle is reflected in the point table. We are now sitting at the bottom of the point table after winning just one game in four matches," he said.



"Still I want to keep faith on the boys because I have seen the talent in them. I know that they have the ability and if they could play to their ability and potential, we will be able to turn the things around," he concluded.





