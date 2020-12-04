Bangladesh-Qatar FIFA, AFC Qualifiers today in Doha

Bangladesh National Football Team during practice session at AL Aziziyah Boutique (Super Club) in Doha. -BFF



The Joint Qualification Group E match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023 between Asian champions Qatar and touring Bangladesh will be held today in Doha, UNB report.







The match will kick-off at 7pm Qatar time and 10pm Bangladesh time at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Qatar.





Only 20 percent spectators of the total capacity can enjoy the match at the stadium following health guidelines. The match ticket, costing 20 Riyal each went to sale from Wednesday.





Sports channel T-Sports and Bangla TV will telecast the match live for the Bangladeshi fans.





Bangladesh National Football Team had their last practice session on Thursday at the regular practice venue-- AL Aziziyah Boutique (Super Club) in Doha. Earlier, Bangladesh conceded 0-2 goals defeat against the Asian champions Qatar in their Group E home match in Dhaka on October 10 last year.





Bangladesh team reached Qatar on November 19, two weeks ahead of the match for the Covid-19 and as well as to adjust with the local conditions. They started their gym and practice session on Nov 22 after a three-day quarantine in Doha. Touring Bangladesh also played two preparatory matches in Qatar against local teams and lost both the matches.





Bangladesh team suffered a 2-3 goals defeat against Qatar Army team in the first practice match on November 25 and conceded 0-1 goal defeat against Qatar Division-2 team Lusail Sporting Club on Nov 28 in the other match at the Pitch-1 & 2 of the Aziziyah Boutique (Super Club) in Doha.



In the five-team Group E, Qatar is now leading the point table with 13 points from five matches while Bangladesh are at the bottom place with one point from four matches. Among others, Oman secured 12, Afghanistan 4 and India 3 points.





Bangladesh team: Ashraful Islam Rana, Anisur Rahman Zico, Pappu Hossain, Topu Barman, Bishwanath Ghosh, Yeasin Khan, Rahmat Miya, Sushanto Tripura, Riyadul Hasan, Rayhan Hasan, Jamal Bhuiyan, Atiqur Rahman Fahad, Mamunul Islam Mamun, Sohel Rana, Rabiul Hasan, Biplo Ahamed, Mohammad Ibrahim, Saaduddin, Nabib Newaj Jibon, Towhidul Alam Sabuj, Rakib Hossain, Manik Hossain Mollah, Yeasir Arafat, Monjurur Rahman, Sumon Rez, Mahbubur Rahman Sufil and MS Bablu.





