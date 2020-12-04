Barishal among three teams interested in Mashrafe

former Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza during practice session. -Collected



Several interested of one cricketer is nothing new in cricket. But after Mashrafe's returning to practice everyone starting pulling to get in their team. Three teams including are aiming to get the former Bangladesh ODI captain in the ongoing five-team Bangabandhu T20 Cup.







One of them star-studded Gemcon Khulna who had already hired ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah in their clan, are hopping high to get Mashrafe. Seemingly, Fortune Barishal are also very interested in Mashrafe. The Tamim Iqbal-led side who are currently at the fourth spot of the five-team tournament are highly expecting Mashrafe to get back winning momentum. There are rumors that Beximco Dhaka are also looking to get the country's best fast bowler.





Gemcon Khulna team manager Nafees Iqbal told the media at the Mirpur National Cricket Academy on Thursday that they are trying to get Mashrafe.





'Everyone would want to take a player with a name like Mashrafe. We showed interest. Now we need to know from him how much is available in his fitness. But BCB also had a policy. Since he was not in the draft, what kind of policy does any team have to get him because many teams can show interest in him." Nafees Iqbal said.





On the other hand, a BCB source said that Fortune Barishal has already shown interest in Mashrafe. But Mashrafe said he does not know anything.





"I don't really know anything about it. The cricket board will make the final decision." Masharfe said.





Mashrafe missed the opening matches of the ongoing 5-team tournament due to hamstring injury.Even he was not included in the players' draft of the tournament. In a statement on the draft on November 11, chief selector Minhajul Abedin said he can play any team if he recovered from the injury. And if more than one team wants him, Mash will be given a lottery. And if a team willingly wants Mashrafe, he can play directly in that team.





Earlier, Mashrafe Mortaza bowled in the nets for the first time since recovering from a hamstring injury on Tuesday, with one eye on returning to competitive cricket. Although he is not part of any of the Bangabandhu T20 squads, it was mentioned during the players' draft that he can join any of the squads after recovering from the injury.





Mortaza, whose last competitive appearance was during the Dhaka Premier League in March, has had a rough time since the pandemic began, having tested positive for Covid-19 in June. Members of his family also contracted the virus in the past few months, and he hurt his hamstring while training last month.





Mortaza, who resigned from ODI captaincy earlier this year with a 3-0 win over Zimbabwe, could still become available for the ODI series during West Indies' scheduled tour of Bangladesh next month.

