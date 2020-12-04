Pakistani rights group demands justice for Christian girl



Human rights group Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has condemned the abduction of Christian girl 16-year-old Sheeza Maqsood.





The Christian girl, who belongs to Faisalabad, escaped kidnappers.An HRFP fact-finding team visited the victim, interviewed her and family and ensured them legal and moral support, reports ANI.





Sheeza Maqsood shared with the HRFP team that on September 28, 2020, evening Tallah Haider with Suleman, Bilawal and Nomi abducted her at gunpoint from her house and brought her to an unknown place where Tallah sexually and physically assaulted her for over a month, ANI reported.





"Sheeza Maqsood told further that on October 1 the abductors took her to a local mosque and forcefully converted her to Islam." as per a statement issued by HRCP.







It added, "They pressurised her in getting an affidavit and video statement about getting married and embracing Islam deliberately. Once she tried to negate they threatened to not only kill her but the entire family."



Leave Your Comments