'Reconsider restriction on public gatherings'



Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury has called upon the Dhaka Metropolitan Police to reconsider its restriction on holding public meetings and rallies in the city without prior permission.





He made the remarks on Thursday while distributing food and blankets in front of the Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in Dhanmondi among the victims of the recent fire incidents in three slums in the capital.





This valiant freedom fighter said, "A notice from the DMP has shocked the country's people at the time of virus pandemic. Police must be informed about holding a meeting, but everyone knows you don't give permission when it is sought."





He went on to say, "It's not a good action that you won't let anyone greet, speak up and criticise. So, I call upon the DMP to reconsider this ban."







DMP on Wednesday called up all including various socio-political and religious organisations to refrain from holding any meeting, rally and taking out any procession in the capital without prior permission from police.





DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam in a press statement also warned of legal action if such a programme is held defying the request.





Pro-BNP intellectual Dr Zafrullah alleged that the government is responsible for the chaos created over meetings and public gatherings. He stated that the government itself has created the recent problem over sculptures and idols by promoting troublemakers.





Dr Zafrullah also urged those who arrange meetings and rallies to remain careful so that their programmes do not disrupt the movement of vehicles and cause public sufferings.





It should be mentioned here that the government put a brake on public gatherings, including rallies, in March following the outbreak of the coronavirus.





The entire world has been experiencing a second wave of the deadly virus due to winter. Bangladesh is also facing the similar threat. In the mean time number of deaths and infections from the virus is on the rise.





Health experts say, social distancing is a must to ward off the further spread of the pathogen.



