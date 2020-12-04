Rohingya first batch relocation starts

Relocation of Rohingyas from Cox's Bazar to Noakhali's Bhashan Char kicked off on Thursday. Dormitories with modern facilities were constructed at the island for Rohingya refugees. -AA



The process for relocation of 100,000 Rohingyas from Cox's Bazar to Noakhali's Bhashan Char kicked off on Thursday.





In the morning, a large number of Rohingyas left the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia for Bhashan Char in 10 buses. However, some 20 buses were seen in the convoy. Sources said each bus was carrying 60 Rohingyas.







However, this newspaper could not verify the information independently. They were being taken under tight security. It was learned that RAB-7 and RAB-15 were providing security for the relocation of refugees to Bhashan Char. Sources said, those who wanted to be shifted to Bashan Char voluntarily, were taken to the Ukhia Degree College ground at night on Wednesday and in the morning on Thursday.





Later, the Rohingyas were taken to the Boat Club in Chittagong.They will be taken to Bhashan Char by ships on Friday, said RAB officials. RAB 7 and RAB 15 are working to ensure the safety of Rohingyas during relocation. Members of RAB-7 have taken position at different points. Besides, plain-clothes members of law enforcing agencies are also monitoring the situation. As per sources, some 2, 500 Rohingyas from 500 families will be sent to the island in first phase.





Nearly 66 tonnes of food and other necessary items were brought to the island till November 29. The total area of Bhashan Char is about 13 thousand acres. Of which, about six thousand and 428 acres are usable. Although the shelter project covers an area of 702 acres, the cluster villages have been built on about 432 acres of land.



Bangladesh has been hosting more than 1.1 million Rohingyas on humanitarian grounds. They were displaced from their place of origin in Rakhine State of Myanmar following military crackdown.





