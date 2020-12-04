People opposing Bangabandhu’s sculpture will be resisted: Minister





Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim on Friday said the people who are trying to create controversy and triggering agitation over setting up of Bangabandhu’s sculpture will be resisted.





“Constitutionally, thr Father of the Nation is beyond any dispute but some vested groups are trying to create disagreement over the matter,” he said.





The minister came up with the remarks while inaugurating a daylong workshop at Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute (BLRI) on Friday.





“The Shaheed Minar is a national monument and Bangabandhu’s sculpture is also the national symbol," he said.





The agitation begun after the government decided to erect sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the capital, which irked some Islamist leaders.





On November 13, senior Naeb-e-Amir Mufti Syed Mohammad Faizul Karim of the Islami Andolon Bangladesh and Mamunul Haque, acting secretary-general of the Bangladesh Khilafat Majlish, opposed setting up of the sculpture.





Talking about Livestock Research Institute, Karim said BLRI has been working to fulfill demand of protein of countrymen and implement the dream of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





It is also playing positive role in reviving the rural economy, he said.

