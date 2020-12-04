6km of Padma Bridge now visible





About 6 kilometres of Padma Bridge has become visible with the installation of its 40th span on Friday.





The 2E span was installed on pillars 11 and 12 of the bridge at around 10:58am, said Executive Engineer (Bridge) Dewan Md Abdul Quader.





Now, only the last span is remaining which will be installed before the Victory Day, he said.





The 150 meter long 41st span will be installed on pillars 12 and 13 by December 15, he added.





Around 82 percent work of the overall work of the bridge has been completed, Quader said adding that it will be a two-storied rail-road structure.





On Nov 27, the 39th span was installed on pillars 10 and 11 at Jazira point.





The construction of the Padma Bridge started in 2014 and the megastructure is expected to be open to the public in 2021.





Once in operation, the Padma Bridge, Bangladesh’s largest infrastructure project till date, will connect 21 southern districts with the capital and boost the GDP by 1 percent.

