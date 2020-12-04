Six killed, 10 injured in Tangail road crash





At least six people were killed and 10 others were injured on Friday morning after a truck hit a Dhaka-bound bus on Gorai Highway of Mirzapur in Tagail.





Two of the deceased were identified as Sirajul Islam, 32, and Ashraful Islam, 35. Identities of the rest could not be known immediately. All of them are day labourers and RMG workers, police said.





Officer-in-Charge of Gorai Highway Police Station Md Mojaffar Hossain said a bus of Sheba Classic Paribahan was parked in Kurai area due to mechanical glitch while a goods-laden truck hit it, killing four people on the spot.





Two more died after being taken to the hospital, he said.





Three among the injured are in critical condition, the OC said.





The driver of the truck managed to flee, Hossain said adding that they are preparing to file a case in this regard.









