

Khagrachhari is a district in south-eastern Bangladesh. It is a part of the Chittagong Division and the Chittagong Hill Tracts. Its local name is "Chengmi". Khagrachhari is also known as Phalang Htaung or the Mong Circle (of the rest of the three hill districts Rangamati is the Chakma Circle and Bandarban is the Bohmong Circle). Khagrachhari town is the home town of the Mong Chief (currently King, or Raja, Saching Prue Chowdhury who is the head of the Arakanese descendants living in the circle. It also is the administrative headquarters of Khagrachhari district.











Panchari Shantipur Aranya Kutir - 25 km south from Khagrachhari is peripheral region. The largest Buddha sculpture of Bangladesh is situated here.How to go: It is located in Panchari upazila of Khagrachari. There are several ways to reach at Khagrahari. The best available bus service is Shanty, Soudia, S. Alam, Shaymoly, Egal etc. It will take around 7-8 hours to reach at the town from Dhaka.







You can use the bus for Dhaka-Chittagong, and from Chittagong you can take bus for Khagrachari. Only one bus will go to Panchari from Dhaka. (Shanty paribahan only), The travelers have to make a trip from Khagrachari to Panchariupozilla by public bus or a private vehicle. From Panchari you can hire auto rickshaw to go to Panichari Brihot Buddha Sculpture.Things to do: If you visit this district, you can buy some local products from here, for example the hand made products for household works, cloths made from local hand-loom.









Eating facilities: As well as you can find some local restaurant here to eat. In Khagrachari then go to System Restaurant. It is the best restaurant in Khagrachari with lowest price. Don't forget to eat bamboo fry there.Travel tips: There is no arrangement for food & accommodation in Shantipur Arannya Kuthir. You have to carry drinking water and food with his own.









