World Soil Day today



The World Soil Day-2020 will be observed in the country as elsewhere across the globe today (December 05) highlighting the importance of taking care of soil and conserving soil biodiversity. The theme of this year's day is 'Keep Soil Alive, Protect Soil Biodiversity'.







The World Soil Day is held annually on 5 December as a means to focus attention on the importance of healthy soil and advocate for the sustainable management of soil resources. On the eve of the day, President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting all concerned and wishing all programs of the day a success.

