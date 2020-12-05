Dhanmondi thana Mohila AL gets new committee



Sheikh Mili and Kamrun Nahar Ivana have been made president and general secretary respectively of Dhanmondi thana unit of Mohila Awami League (AL). Dhaka City South unit of Mohila Awami League President Sabera Begum and General Secretary Nargis Rahman approved the committee on Thursday, a press release said on Friday, reports BSS.







Kazi Khurshida Haque, Aruna Biswas, Kalpana Sarker, Moumita Rahman, Afruza Khan and Rehena Akhter are among the 11 vice-presidents of the committee. Segufta Salam Ishita, Shamima Akhter, Bithi Hasan, Kazi Sazia Zaman and Sima Roy were made joint general secretaries. Organizing secretaries of the committee are Jasmine Akhter Dilu, Nadia Tabassum, Taslima Akhter, Jasmine Akhter and Jyoti Roy.

