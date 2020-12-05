Suhrawardy's 57th death anniversary today



The 57th death anniversary of the champion of democracy and one of the greatest leaders of undivided India Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy will be observed in the country today (December 05) in a befitting manner. The unparalleled leader of all Indian politics, who had dedicated his entire life to ensure the welfare of the people by upholding democracy, died at a Beirut hotel in Lebanon on December 5 in 1963. He was alone in the hotel suite at the time of his death, reports BSS.







Suhrawardy was a Bengali politician and statesman in the first half of the 20th century. He served as the Premier of Bengal in British India and was the fifth Prime Minister of Pakistan, said a press release. President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid their rich tributes to the memory of Suhrawardy on the occasion of his death anniversary.







To mark the day, different political and socio-cultural organizations, including ruling Awami League, have chalked out various programs including placing wreaths at the grave of the great leader in the morning, discussion meetings, Qurankhwani, milad and doa mahfil in the capital and elsewhere across the country. Awami League (AL) will pay tribute to the late leader by placing wreaths on his grave adjacent to the High Court at 8 am. Fateha and doa will be offered there. Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy was born in a respected Muslim family at Medinipur in West Bengal, India on September 8 in 1892.

