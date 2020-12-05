Sheikh Moni's 81st birthday observed

Leaders and members of Awami Juba League paid homage to Sheikh Moni marking his 81st birthday on Friday. -AA



The 81st birthday of Awami Juba League founding chairman Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni was observed on Friday in a befitting manner.Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni was the nephew of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and one of the main organizers and leaders of Mujib Bahini, one of the major guerrilla forces of the Great Liberation War. Sheikh Moni also played pivotal role during the six-point movement in 1966, reports BSS.







To mark the day, the Awami Juba League placed floral wreaths at the grave of Sheikh Moni along with graves of other martyrs of 15 August, 1975 and offered Fateha at Banani graveyard at 10 am. Later, they arranged a milad and doa mahfil at the Banani graveyard mosque and distributed foods among distressed people. Awami Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, general secretary Mainul Hasan Khan Nikhil, central leaders, city and thana unit leaders were present during paying homage, doa and milad mahfil.





Besides, a discussion was held at the Bangabandhu Avenue marking the day with Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash in the chair. Awami League (AL) Advisory Council Member Tofail Ahmed and Awami League Presidium Member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim addressed the discussion.



Sheikh Moni was born on December 4 in 1939 at Tungipara in Gopalganj. He served as the general secretary of the then East Pakistan Chhatra League in 1962-63. As per Bangabandhu's direction, Moni founded the Awami Juba League, the youth wing of the Bangladesh Awami League, in 1972.Moni, an organizer of the Mukti Bahini, along with his pregnant wife Begum Shamsunnessa Ara Arju Moni, was killed during the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with his family members in a military coup on August 15 in 1975.





