Israel urges citizens to avoid Gulf, cites Iran threat

Israelis prepare to fly to Dubai at the Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, Israel. -AP



The Israeli government on Thursday urged its citizens to avoid travel to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, citing threats of Iranian attacks.Iran has been threatening to attack Israeli targets since its chief nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was assassinated last Friday near Tehran.







It accuses Israel, which has been suspected in previous killings of Iranian nuclear scientists, of being behind the shooting. Israel has not commented on the killing. But Fakhrizadeh has long been on Israel's radar screen, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying at a 2018 news conference about Iran's nuclear program: "Remember that name." Israel accuses Iran of trying to develop nuclear weapons - a charge Iran denies.





In recent months, Israel has signed agreements establishing diplomatic relations with Gulf Arab states of the UAE and Bahrain - its first normalisation deals with Arab countries in a quarter century. The agreements, brokered by the Trump administration, have generated widespread excitement in Israel, and thousands of Israeli tourists are scheduled to travel to the UAE for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah this month.







That may change following Thursday's warning. "In light of the threats heard recently by Iranian officials and in light of the involvement in the past of Iranian officials in terror attacks in various countries, there is a concern that Iran will try to act in this way against Israeli targets," said a statement issued by the prime minister's National Security Council.





It also advised against travel to Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, the Kurdish area of Iraq and Africa. In an interview before Thursday's advisory was issued, Pavel Israelsky, co-founder of Salam Dubai, said the boom in his UAE-based Israeli tour operator's bookings was "significant" ahead of the Hanukkah holiday.





While a handful of Israeli clients cancelled over security concerns, he said, "I can say that the UAE is one of the most secure places in the world in terms of the resources they invest in security." "I don't think there's cause for worry," Israelsky said. "Today, no place is really safe."Israel's military is well prepared to deal with the threats of Iranian troops and their proxies in neighbouring Syria, Lebanon and the Gaza Strip. Israeli media say the government also has beefed up security at embassies around the world.









---AP, Israel





Leave Your Comments