Extra fertilizers price puts farmers in distress



One-third of the total garlic demand in the country is produced in Gurudaspur and Baraigramupazilas of Natore. But the farmers in this district are in trouble with the high price of fertilizer. By creating artificial crisis, fertilizer dealers are selling TSP, MOP and urea fertilizers at tk.100 to tk. 400 more than usual. The Department of Agriculture does not have any monitoring to control the extra price but the district and upazila administrations are monitoring the market though the prices are not coming under control.





Each fertilizer shop in Natore district approved by BADC and BCIC has a price list fixed by the government. According to the list, the subsidized price of urea fertilizer is Tk 800, TSP fertilizer is Tk 1,100, MPO is Tk 750 and DAP is Tk 800. But farmers have complained that the list is of no use in controlling prices.







They claim that they are being forced to buy urea fertilizer at Rs 900 to Rs 1,000, TSP fertilizer at Rs 1,500 to Rs 16,000, MOP at Rs 750 to Rs 900 and DAP at Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,200.Meanwhile, sellers are not giving any vouchers for fertilizers sold at extra prices. The sellers are expressing inability to sell fertilizer if they want vouchers.







Besides, TSP is giving conditions for purchase of other fertilizers. This year, the farmers are preparing seedbeds of various crops including Boro in advance to make up for the loss of crops due to floods in several phases this year. But they are struggling with the extra price of fertilizer. So they are forced to buy twice as much extra fertilizer.





Ariful Islam, a farmer from SingraBeelTajpur inhabited by Chalanbil, said, "We plan to build a seedbed in advance to overcome the damage caused by the two-point flood. Now I see that the price of fertilizer is higher than ever before. So I was forced to buy fertilizer at a higher price. There is no one to look after the interests of the farmers.'





Abu Raihan, a farmer from Mamudpur village in Baraigram, said this is the best time of the year to cultivate garlic. But now we have to buy fertilizer at extra price. Abdul Quddus, a farmer from Faguardiar Union in Bagatipara, said there was no evidence to complain to government officials that dealers were charging higher prices. They are not giving any receipt. We are helpless now. A number of retailers said on condition of anonymity that they also have to buy fertilizers at higher prices.







BaraigramUpazila Agriculture Officer SharminParveen said, "We have held a meeting with the dealers and instructed them to sell fertilizers at the price fixed by the government." We are looking for action to be taken against anyone who sells fertilizer at a higher price. Mostafa Kamal Hossain, ADD of Natore DAE said, there was no fertilizer crisis in Natore. Action will be taken against the concerned dealer or trader if the farmer complains.





Abdul Karim, general secretary of the Natore district branch of the National Farmers' Association said, farmers were helpless to fertilizer dealers due to lack of supervision by field officials. The administration cannot take any action against them as they can also hold the administration hostage by stopping the sale of fertilizers.





Abdus Salam, vice-president of the North Bengal Fertilizer Association (BFA) and president of the Natore BFA, said there was a real crisis of fertilizer, not artificial and that it was in response to the growing demand of farmers. Farmers' demand for fertilizer is constantly increasing. But the allocation of fertilizer is less than that. DC Natore Md Shahriaz said, "We have also received allegations of selling fertilizers at extra prices. We have taken these complaints of the farmers seriously and every UNO's have been instructed to monitor the fertilizer market.









---NaimurRahman, Natore









