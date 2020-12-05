Apathy to hygiene leads to more infections





After the first 3 corona-infected patients were identified in the country on March 8 this year, the number of Covid-19 patients has been increasing with the change of days. Although the government has taken all necessary measures, including lockdowns, as part of the remedial measures, it has gradually opened up everything, one by one, to keep the country's economy moving, with an exception of educational institutions.





Hoever, thinking of the second wave of the pandemic, I am shaken since a deathblow named the Spanish Flu infected about 500 million people worldwide about a hundred years ago. In case of Covid-19, the issue cannot be ruled out as experts have been saying in the past that the infection could increase again in Bangladesh in winter. Many countries are once again thinking of various awareness programs including lockdown as the infection is increasing in different countries of Europe and America.





It is natural that infections will increase as people are moving around more and more and becoming less hygienic than before. Streets, buses, shopping malls, parks or kitchen markets are now crowded as before. So infections and deaths have been steadily rising since last week. Many of those who wore regular masks from March to October and refrained from shaking hands are seen to be reluctant to do so.







The issue of social distancing no longer seems to be important outside the home. So the infection is increasing unsuspectingly.Some people are losing interest in getting Covid-19 test despite having corona symptoms. Thus the situation is deteriorating. We have seen a lot of infected patients being caught more when the corona test is increased.







A look at Covid-19 test results show that school-going boys and girls are relatively less affected. Infection was less among them due to closure of schools and colleges, but the movement of young boys and girls in various crowded places including parks to attend various festivals is on the rise these days which is very worrying. Since the educational institutions have been closed thinking the safety of our students, the government should also take effective measures at this time so that the school-going boys and girls do not go out unnecessarily.





Despite the Ministry of Health and the Prime Minister herself advising everyone to be aware of the second wave of corona, there is a growing indifference about health consciousness among the people. Since the virus grows rapidly through mutations in the winter, I guess that infections or mortality may increase as the temperature decreases in the winter. There is no end to this situation without raising awareness.







The issue of 'No mask No service' has been applauded in government offices. It should be emphasized that no one from abroad should enter the country without tests at airports. If mask is not used, immediate punishment or fine should be ensured. Effective measures should be taken for the use of masks and disinfectant sprays in public transport as well.





Now the most important thing for us is to encourage people to be aware of health issues and to go to the hospitals for Covid-19 tests for those who have probable symptoms. In winter, people, in fact, have more symptoms like cold, fever, cough, body aches, headaches etc. So it is now difficult to identify symptom of corona beyond seasonal flue.







Many people are trying to get well by taking as usual medicine considering common diseases without getting Covid-19 tests. I think many people thereby are spreading corona infection as becoming the carriers of the virus because they have not been tested. According to the newspaper, the number of phone calls for corona related health services are increasing day by day. It also bears the evidence that the infection has not halt.





So far, the whole world has been looking forward to getting vaccines to combat the situation. Our government has also been active in ensuring vaccinations for us. But we have to wait a few more days. Researchers at the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom have reported the discovery of mouthwash and nasal sprays before the corona vaccine came on the market.





They claim that it will protect people from corona virus infection for 48 hours though we are not sure whether we will get this special spray or not. In our country, festivals, picnics and visits to various parks or tourist spots increase in winter. Avoiding these for the rest of the year may deprive us of temporary pleasure and recreation. Keeping in mind the risk of death, it would be wise to follow the hygiene rules and perform the essential programs in an abridged form.









The writer is Assistant Professor, Department of English, Ishakha International University.

Email: Since corona infections are more prevalent in urban areas than in rural ones, city corporations and municipalities need to be more aware of urban health protection. Temporary basins containing soapy water at road junctions need to be reinstalled. The use of disinfectant sprays and hand sanitizers should be reintroduced when entering banks, kitchen markets and shopping malls. Of course, we do not once again want the government to announce hard initiatives, including lockdown, to stop the spread of the deadly virus.The writer is Assistant Professor, Department of English, Ishakha International University.Email: [email protected]

Leave Your Comments