Medals for heroes of humanitarian services





Celebrated broadcaster, historian, and Freedom Fighter Muhammad Musa is advocating that all doctors, nurses and medical assistants on the front-line in the war against Coronavirus Covid-19 are conferred with the honor "Hero of Humanitarian Services".





The former Director-General of the Disaster Management Bureau and Government Secretary has proposed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that all "noble and brave" medics are presented with The BangabandhuManabshebaBir {Bangabandhu Hero of Humanitarian Services} on behalf of the nation to show its appreciation.He further proposes the presentation happens before March 16, 2021, during the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu.





Musa, who knows what it's like to be on the front-line during national disasters, said: "A certificate, medal or crest in recognition of their outstanding devotion to helping humanity would be treasured by them for the rest of their lives and show and contribute immeasurably in the promotion of their service career.





"It is a 'thank you', a token of appreciation they all deserve and would be passed down with pride from one generation to the next as a family heirloom, as are those awarded to Freedom Fighters," he added.Musa, who has written five best-selling books on the history of Bangladesh, describes those on the front-line combating Coronavirus Covid-19 today equally as modern day heroes and heroines and akin to the Freedom Fighters of 1971 who fought for emancipation of the nation.





"As in 1971 these noble people are risking their lives daily in the hope of saving the lives of complete strangers. They do this with enormous compassion and hope to Allah they themselves will be spared."Many of them have already fallen prey to the virus. Many, less fortunate still, have succumbed to its deadly power, leaving behind both young and elderly to fend for themselves," he said.





The internationally-acclaimed author, who is also Secretary-General of the BCS Freedom Fighter and Mujibnagar Officers-Employees Association, suggested to madam Prime Minister: "By recognizing their treasured contribution in this Coronavirus Covid-19 war in the way I propose, will again etch your name deep in history as it did when you established a program to thank Foreign Friends for their contribution to Bangladeshi in 1971," he said.



The writer is a former newspaper and magazine publisher and editor, an award-winning writer, humanitarian, and a loyal foreign friend of Bangladesh.





