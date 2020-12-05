Wants to be content creator? vivo V20 can be your weapon



Five reasons to purchase

Vivo V20







Life style of people has been changed due to Coronavirus pandemic. From the beginning of the crisis people`s daily activities were hampered. However, with the passage of time everything has become normal. On the other hand, content creators of social media are passing very busy time. And, ICT companies are doing everything to cope up with changed reality. Recently, global smartphone manufacturer Vivo brought an awesome flagship phone, vivo V20, in the market. The phone will be a unique device for social media content creators.







Dual View Video: The stylish vivo V20 phone is equipped with dual video camera. The phone is capable of capturing videos simultaneously. Any media content creator will be tremendously benefitted by using this technology. For example, by using the technology of V20 at the same time it is possible to record video of guest and host. The feature doubles your creative prowess by recording with the front and rear camera at the same time.







There are also two modes to view your creations: Picture-in-Picture and Dual View. Pairing options will include front + rear main cameras; front rear camera + rear wide-angle cameras; or main rear camera + wide-angle rear camera by 1080P HD output 44MP selfie camera with eye auto-focus technology: Others smartphone focus is fixed on 35 to 40 centimeters.







The front camera of vivo V20 with 44MP Eye Autofocus can track your eyes no matter where they go, or what emotion they carry. Even when you are on the move, it can follow; shifting smoothly between near and far vantages so you don't need to stare at the camera to capture the greatest moments.





Slo-mo and Steadiface selfie video: Now, you can control the flow of time with your fingertips. Switch between fast and slow motion, while enjoying the smoothness of 240 FPS. Make videos that reflect your active lifestyle and shake off the accompanying motion blur with Steadiface Selfie Video. It keeps the frame and your face steady and clear.





Super night mode: Reinvent your night photography with the Super Night Mode that adds broader perspectives in your night shots. Aura Screen Light provides perfect color temperature and more natural skin tones by automatically adjusting to ambient light. It's like a studio light right in your pocket. Some of the other night photography tools included with vivo V20 are an AI noise cancellation algorithm which enhances image purity; and the Sky Divider algorithm which seamlessly separates background for authentic touch ups.







Smart Zooming Technology: Even when the subject moves closer quickly or drifts away, Smart Zoom takes over - panning in and out smoothly - to keep the subject in the center of the frame. Awesome this vivo V20 phone is equipped with smart zooming technology. The price of this tremendous vivo V20 is only BDT 32,990.







