1st Federation Cup Women's Handball final today



Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party takes on Bangladesh Police Handball team in the title deciding final match of first Federation Cup Handball competition (women's) today (Saturday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city at 11.30 am.After the final, Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan is expected to present in the prize distribution ceremony as the chief guest and hand over the prizes among the champions and runners-up team.





Earlier, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party confirmed their spot of final eliminating Naogaon District Sports Association (DSA) in the first semi-final while Bangladesh Police Handball Club got the ticket of final by beating Jamalpur Sports Academy in the second semis. Jamalpur Sports Academy finished third position beating Naogaon DSA in the keenly contested place-deciding match held on Thursday.

