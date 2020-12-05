BFF boss tests Covid negative



President of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin's COVID-19 test result came negative, a BFF statement said on Friday.

Last week, the BFF reported that Salahuddin was infected by coronavirus although he did not have any major symptoms. He has been in self isolation since coming positive in the test.





Earlier, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has sought speedy and complete recovery of BFF President Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, who tested positive for Covid-19 on November 25. In a letter on Wednesday, Gianni addressed to Salahuddin as dear friend and said he had learned about the BFB chief diagnosed with Covid-19.Salahuddin, the legendary footballer of the country, was elected as the President of BFF with a single majority in its election held on October 3. He is also the President of South Asian Football Federation.

