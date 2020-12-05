Female artist breaking Afghanistan's tattoo taboo



Soraya Shahidy's artwork in a conservative nation breaks a tattoo taboo, a normal routine in studios around the world. She is believed to be the first female tattoo artist in Afghanistan, a country where tattoos are prohibited under Islam, according to some religious scholars.







In a discussion about her decision, Soraya said that she could have done this job abroad but wanted to do it in Afghanistan because the country has no female tattoo artists. She has trained in Turkey and Iran before starting her own tattoo parlor in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul.







According to her, most customers want their wrists, arms, neck, and legs to have tattoos. Girls are more interested in delicate tattoo designs, such as the names of people they love, or flowers, butterflies and dragonflies. Some of the boys choose designs that seem comparatively "extravagant" to her.







Like many in the country, Shahidy is thinking of the possibility that the Taliban, who are in peace talks with the Afghan government to end two decades of war, will return to power. But she remains confident that since the hardline Islamists were ousted in2001, the country has changed dramatically. "We are not the people who can easily lose the achievements we have gained over the recent years," she said.

Leave Your Comments