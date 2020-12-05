Rohingya refugees reach Bhasan Char

Some 1,642 Rohingya people reach the island of Bhasan Char in Noakhali on Friday. -Agency



The first batch of Rohingya refugees from the Cox's Bazar camp has reached the island of Bhasan Char in Noakhali.Seven ships carrying 1,642 Rohingya people from Ukhiya reached the island at 2 pm Friday.The ships departed Chattogram jetties around 10:15 am Friday, according to Lt Commander MKZ Shamim of Bangladesh Navy, reports bdnews24.com.





The refugees had gathered at the Ghumdhum Transit Camp near Kutupalong camp on Wednesday ahead of the move to Bhasan Char. On Thursday, they were moved to Chattogram in five bus convoys. The buses were escorted by the Rapid Action Battalion and police personnel for security. The Rohingya refugees spent the night in the BAF Shaheen School and College transit camp upon reaching Chattogram.





They later boarded seven navy and army vessels headed for the Bay of Bengal island on Friday morning, with the authorities making seating arrangements for on the decks of the ships. Two navy ships have already transported over 1,000 pieces of luggage belonging to the Rohingya to Bhasan Char on Thursday, navy officials said.





Another eight ships of the navy and coastguard are accompanying the convoy to Bhasan Char. Two years ago, the government made plans to relocate a portion of the 1.1 million forcibly-displaced Rohingya people living in and outside the refugee camps along Bangladesh's south coast to Bhasan Char, situated in the Meghna River's estuary near Hatia.However, the process of relocation failed to get off the ground due to the reluctance of the Rohingya refugees to move to the uninhabited island.Upon their return, some Rohingya expressed interest in moving to Bhasan Char, according to government officials.





