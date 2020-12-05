Post-Brexit trade talks paused amid 'significant divergences'



The conditions for a post-Brexit trade deal have not been met, negotiators for the UK and EU have said, as talks to reach a deal are paused.Michel Barnier and David Frost have said "significant divergences" remained between the two sides. European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and PM Boris Johnson will discuss the situation on Saturday.





State aid subsidies, fishing and enforcement of new rules remain the key sticking points in negotiations.If a deal is not agreed by 31 December, the two sides will trade on World Trade Organization rules, meaning the introduction of taxes on imports.Earlier, Boris Johnson's spokesman said the government was "committed to working hard to try and reach agreement" but emphasized that the UK couldn't "agree a deal that doesn't allow us to take back control".





He added that "time is in very short supply and we are at a very difficult point in talks".The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier - who has cancelled a planned return to Brussels to continue negotiations - told reporters earlier that it was "an important day".





He had been due to brief EU member state ambassadors about the talks but this has been cancelled and a European Commission spokesperson said "a full day of negotiations" is taking place in London.The Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said it was important for the 27 EU member states to give negotiators "the space to conclude these talks".







He added that he "fervently hoped" a trade deal can be agreed.Meanwhile, France's Europe minister, Clement Beaune, warned that his country could "veto" a deal if it did not satisfy their demands.An EU source told the BBC: "Both sides are giving it their all - we'll try and get this done this weekend if at all possible."









---BBC

