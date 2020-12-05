Protesters, police clash in Dhaka

Police charge batons to disperse devotees who chanted slogans against sculptures after Juma prayers in front of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital on Friday. -Zahidul Islam/AA



Devotees chanting slogans against the installation of sculptures and police clashed in front of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital's Paltan area on Friday.After Juma prayers, while the protesters were trying to block road, police dispersed them charging batons. The protesters also threw brickbats at police. Several people including journalists were injured in the clash.





Enamul Haque Mithu, additional deputy commissioner of DMP Motijheel Division, said the protesters tried to bring out a procession without obtaining permission from the police. "Thus, we dispersed them and deployed additional forces in the area to avoid any unpleasant situation," he said.





No arrests were made in this connection and the situation was eventually brought under control, he added.The DMP has banned all rallies and processions without permission. No organization was given permission to hold rally in front of Baitul Mukarram. For this reason, Islamist parties and Muktijoddha Mancha withdrew their programs announced earlier.





A tense situation has been created over Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh's controversial remarks about installing of a sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dholairpar in Dhaka. Many organizations including Chhatra League and Muktijuddho Mancha have been demanding action against the Islamist groups for such remarks.





On December 1, 60 social-cultural and professional organizations staged demonstration in the city demanding arrest of Hifazat-e Islam Ameer Junaid Babunagari and Joint Secretary Mamunul Haque as they opposed installation of the sculpture.





