Measles-rubella vaccination campaign from December 12





A 44-day ‘Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign’ is set to begin on December 12 across the country with a target for administering 3.40 crore Children.





“‘Measles-Rubella Campaign was scheduled to launch on December 5. But the authorities have rescheduled the vaccination campaign on December 12 instead of December 5,” Dr Md Shamsul Haque, director of The Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), told BSS .





Shamsul said a total 3.40 crore children aged between nine months to under 10 years, will be vaccinated across the country to prevent eradicate measles and control rubella.





The Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign will end on January 24, he added.

