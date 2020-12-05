FIFA, AFC Qualifiers: Qatar beat Bangladesh 5-0





Asian champions Qatar earned a comfortable 5-0 goals victory over Bangladesh in a Joints Qualification Group E match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023 at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on Friday





The winners led the first half by 2-0 goals.





Two forwards Almoez Ali Abdulla (72nd, 78th minutes) and Akram Hasan Afif (33rd, 92nd) struck two goals each while medio Abdel Aziz Hatim (9th) netted the other goal for hosts Qatar in the day's one sided match.





Bangladeshi promising goal keeper Anisur Rahman Zico, in his 2nd international appearance on Friday , performed a brilliant show under the bar foiling at least half dozen of opponent's good attack.





In the whole match, Bangladesh failed to make any good attempt except one by Mahbubur Rahman Sufil in the 44th minute.





Earlier, Bangladesh conceded 0-2 goals defeat against Qatar in their Group E home match in Dhaka on October 10 last year.

After the day's match, Qatar is now comfortably leading the point table of the five-team Group E securing 16 points from six matches while Bangladesh are at the bottom place with one point from five matches. Among others, Oman secured 12, Afghanistan 4 and India 3 points.

Bangladesh team: Anisur Rahman Zico, Topu Barman, Bishwanath Ghosh, Rahmat Miya, Riyadul Hasan, Jamal Bhuiyan, Sohel Rana, Biplo Ahamed, Mohammad Ibrahim, Mahbubur Rahman Sufil (Nabib Newaj Jibon) and Saaduddin (Rakib Hossain).

