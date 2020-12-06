Diner Sheshe

Published:  12:34 AM, 06 December 2020

"Peter and I had picked the same student residence and our first encounter was super awkward; well, at least for me. On our first day there, I was feeling like an odd plum, considering I had an entourage of relatives coming to drop me; Peter was busy being his chatty self- he even spoke to my family for 20 minutes.

The Indian culture really fascinated him. So when a friend told him Indian girls only take a 'gora' seriously if they offer to marry, he actually believed it! And so, after hanging out with me for a week he said, 'I want to marry you!' Of course, I just laughed it off! I knew he liked me and I was attracted to him as well, but we were going to be in the UK just for a year; such things usually don't last. Still, I liked him- so I decided to live in the moment.

We began meeting often- he would pick me up after classes every day. Sometimes, we'd grab a bottle of wine, sit by the river and just talk. I'd never felt so at ease with someone before and most importantly, I'd never laughed as much. A few months later, on Halloween, he got a little drunk and said, 'I want to be with you.' He vocalized what we both were feeling and just like that- we became official. He started writing me cards every week, and called me by my family nickname 'Guddu'.

But it wasn't always rainbows and butterflies- he scheduled every minute of his life while I was always 15 minutes late. So we'd end up fighting over the pettiest of things. But we never went to bed angry- that's why being with him felt right.So after 10 months of being together, Peter brought up marriage again. But this time, he meant it. It was a natural progression for us- I loved him. But we wanted our families to be comfortable with each other too.

