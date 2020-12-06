Worldwide waffling





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has taken numerous measures to ensure a positive change in the lives of persons with disabilities, as he gave a call for collectively working towards ensuring opportunity and improving accessibility for them. Modi's comments were in the context of the UN choosing the theme of "Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post Covid-19 World" to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.











A lot is riding on January's two U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia: For the GOP, winning at least one of these races would mean narrowly retaining control of one house of Congress, and with it the ability to preserve the filibuster rule and maintain a check on the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and incoming Democratic president.





Those two races should be the Republican Party's highest priority. But the biggest threat to Republicans in those races might not be their runoff opponents or the Democratic Party apparatus. Right now, it might be a Republican: outgoing President Trump. It's no surprise that Trump has gone all in on questioning the results in his losing reelection bid.









According to Jennifer Lopez, beauty has no expiration date and that's one reason why she's introducing her first skincare collection. Under her JLo Beauty brand, the global superstar is debuting eight products to help everyone achieve an ageless glow on Jan. 1. This new line has been in-the-making for decades and is inspired by Lopez's beauty mantra under "The Five S's" which are: sleep, sunscreen, serum, supplements and sano. "Vivir Sano" is a Spanish phrase that translates to "live healthy" in English.









Former President Barack Obama has cautioned young Democrat activists against using snappy slogans such as "defund the police" if they want to bring about genuine reforms in the US. Defund the Police became a widely-used phrase after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May. Mr Obama said "you lost a big audience the minute you say it", making it "a lot less likely" to effect change.







His comments received a backlash from some key black progressive Democrats. Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar tweeted "it's not a slogan but a policy demand... for equitable investments and budgets for communities across the country". Mr Obama made his comments while speaking to the Snapchat political show Good Luck America about the importance of word choice in marketing ideas.





