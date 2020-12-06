'Nat'l volunteer policy to be formulated'

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam handing over a dummy cheque for Tk 1,00,000 (One lac) to a winner of 'Volunteer for COVID-19 Response and Recovery' on Saturday. -AA



Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Md Tajul Islam on Saturday said that a national volunteer policy will be formulated in the country to recognize the work of volunteers and bring them under one framework.





The minister made the announcement while addressing a function on the occasion of International Volunteer Day 2020 and award distribution at a hotel in the capital. In this event, an award-giving ceremony for the 'IVD Bangladesh Volunteer Award 2020' also took place there. The theme of the initiative for this year was 'Volunteer for COVID-19 Response and Recovery'.







The LGRD minister attended the program as the chief guest. He said, 'Cyclone Preparedness Program (CPP) was first initiated in 1973. Bangladesh was the country that took the lead. We have always been a pioneer fighting against calamities. And once again that is visible during this global pandemic. During coronavirus, volunteers have done a tremendous job to raise awareness in hand washing and personal hygiene. As a result, we, as a nation are thriving against this dire situation.'





UN Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo said, 'I'm very much impressed by how Bangladesh values and promotes volunteerism among its courageous nation. I appreciate the efforts given so far in this sector, although I think there are still some room for improvement. Various sources are interested to facilitate Bangladesh with funding and infrastructural assistance. So if the inner abilities are developed, Bangladesh will soon see an even mightier force of volunteers who could conquer the tougher challenges lying ahead.'





December 5 is celebrated as International Volunteer Day (IVD) around the world to promote and support the spirit of volunteering. In observation of the day, this year the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives (MLGRDC), Department of Youth Development, Ministry of Youth and Sports, WaterAid and UNV Bangladesh, has organized the program. Several volunteers from different organizations took part in this event.



