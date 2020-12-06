Sheuly Azad MP opens construction of flood-protection dam

Umme Fatema Nazma Begum (Sheuly Azad), a ruling Awami League lawmaker reserved for women, has inaugurated the construction work of a flood-protection embankment in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria.







A discussion meeting was held on Saturday at Joydharkandi under Pakshimul union of the upazila on the occasion of the inauguration of the construction of Joydharkandi-Telikandi flood protection dam.







As the chief guest, Sheuly Azad MP said, “The Awami League government has undertaken different development works including constructing flood-protection embankments and cutting canals in every district and upazila across the country. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is committed to lessening sufferings of people affected by river erosion.”







Sheuly Azad MP also assured that different projects will be implemented with a view to resolving the problem of river erosion.







Chaired by local Awami League leader Korban Ali, the program was also attended by Brahmanbaria Water Development Board (WDB) Executive Engineer Ranjit Kumar Das, Deputy Assistant Engineer Pronoyjit Deb, Upazila Awami League leader Mostafizur Rahman, Aruail Union Awami League President Abu Taleb Mia.







Sarail Reporters Unity General Secretary Taslim Uddin, former UP Chairman Mufti Ali Azam, Dr Nurul Islam were also present at the function conducted by Mukhlesur Rahman.







WDB sources said, Tk 14 crore 72 lakh has been allocated for the construction of the embankment.

Leave Your Comments