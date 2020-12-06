Macron urged to press ally El-Sisi on rights

Egypt and France have enjoyed an increasingly close relationship under the secular rule of former army general El-Sisi. - AFP



President Emmanuel Macron hosts Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi from Sunday for a three-day state visit with France facing calls from activists that Egypt should not be "indulged" despite the close alliance between Cairo and Paris.Egypt and France have enjoyed an increasingly close relationship under the secular rule of former army general El-Sisi, with common interests in the Middle East and a shared suspicion of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.





El-Sisi will dine with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday evening before holding talks with Macron at the Elysee on Monday. Meetings with other political leaders are due to stretch into Tuesday. France's close relationship with Egypt at a time when Cairo stands accused of serial human rights violations has concerned activists, who want Macron to make the issue central to the discussions. "





French diplomacy has, at the highest levels, long indulged President El-Sisi's brutal repression of any form of dissent," a dozen human rights groups including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the International Federation for Human Rights said in a joint statement ahead of his visit. "It is now or never for President Macron to stand up for his self-declared commitment to promote human rights in Egypt."







"We are amazed that France is rolling out the red carpet for a dictator when there are more than 60,000 prisoners of conscience today in Egypt," Antoine Madelin, international advocacy director of the FIDH, told AFP. El-Sisi came to power in 2014 in the wake of the overthrow in 2013 of the president Muhammad Mursi by the military which he then led.





Those caught in the crackdown include Islamist supporters of the ousted Mursi, but also leftists and liberals. Concern over El-Sisi's visit to Paris was amplified when three Egyptian activists were arrested last month following a meeting with foreign ambassadors. Tensions between Ankara and Paris grew further in the run-up to the visit with Erdogan saying that France should "get rid of" Macron "as soon as possible." France's priority is the reinforcement of the "strategic partnership" with the most populous country in the Arab world which is considered a center of "stability" in a volatile region, said the French official.

