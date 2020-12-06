US govt ordered to reinstate protections for 'Dreamers'

Protesters gather outside the US Supreme Court as justices were scheduled to hear oral arguments in the consolidation of three cases before the court regarding the Trump administration's bid to end the DACA program in Washington on Nov. 12, 2019. - Reu



In a rebuke to President Donald Trump's administration, a judge on Friday ordered the US government to reopen to first-time applicants a program that protects from deportation and grants work permits to hundreds of thousands of immigrants who live in the United States unlawfully after arriving as children.

The action by US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn centered on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program created by Trump's Democratic predecessor Barack Obama in 2012. The Supreme Court in June blocked Trump's 2017 bid to end DACA.







His administration, however, continued its policy of not accepting new applications for the program. Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20, has said he plans to revitalize DACA. Garaufis directed the Department of Homeland Security to post a public notice "displayed prominently" on its websites by Monday announcing that it is accepting new DACA applications. The judge also ordered that the notice make clear that employment authorization under DACA would last for two years rather than one.





Trump's administration had argued that Obama exceeded his constitutional powers when he created DACA by executive action, bypassing Congress. Obama created DACA after Congress failed to pass bipartisan legislation to overhaul U.S. immigration policy. DACA recipients often are called "Dreamers" based on the name of legislation considered but never passed in Congress.









---Reuters, Washington

