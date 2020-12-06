UN COVID-19 panel calls for access to vaccine for most vulnerable

UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir speaks during the UN General Assembly's special session to discuss the response to COVID-19 and the best path to recovery from the pandemic. -AP



At the United Nations headquarters in New York, it was a moment of reckoning. The COVID-19 pandemic is not only the greatest global health crisis since the creation of the United Nations 75 years ago. It has also engendered severe humanitarian, socio-economic, security and human rights crises."None of us could have imagined, this time last year, what was to come," UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said on Tuesday at a two-day UN special session on the COVID-19 pandemic.





"This crisis compels us to shake up how things are done, (and) to restore confidence and trust in the United Nations." The special session came at a critical time when, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the pandemic has claimed more than 1.4 million lives, infected more than 64 million people, decimated the livelihoods of millions more all over the globe, and could lead to the worst global recession since the Great Depression. Bozkir, the General Assembly President, expressed the feelings of millions worldwide, who are dreaming of the day the pandemic is declared over: "The day we can take a deep breath of fresh air without fear.





The day we can shake the hands of our colleagues, embrace our families, and laugh with our friends." Nine months into the crisis, he acknowledged that it would be easy to feel frustrated, but the veteran diplomat urged people everywhere not to be deterred. "The UN is working for you. We are united, for you," he said. "Stay strong. There are brighter days ahead."









--AP, New York City

