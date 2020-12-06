PM Hasina delivers a resounding jolt to Pakistan during meeting with envoy

Pakistan High Commissioner in Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on December 3, 2020. -Agency





In a major embarrassment for Pakistan, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on December 3, 2020, confronted Pakistan over the atrocities it unleashed against Bangladesh during the Liberation War in 1971. Hasina said that human rights violations Pakistani forces unleashed during the war of independence in 1971 are "unshakeable memories" for Bangladesh.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's strong remarks against Pakistan came during her meeting with Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, the Pakistani high commissioner in Dhaka."Incidents of 1971 cannot be forgotten. The pain will remain forever," she said as she met Pakistan High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui in Dhaka on Thursday.





Citing to the volumes of the book titled "Secret Documents of Intelligence Branch on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman", Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said all can learn many historical facts from 1948 to 1971 from the books.





During the 1970s, a genocide was carried out by the Pakistan Army in present-day Bangladesh. In early 1971, the Pakistan Army, controlled by West Pakistan, had launched a brutal crackdown on the rebels of erstwhile East Pakistan. The Pakistan Army had engaged in a reign of terror in East Pakistan, unleashing widespread atrocities against the Bengali population.





It is estimated that at least 3 million Bengali Muslims residing in East Pakistan was butchered by the Pakistan Army. Under 'Operation Searchlight', the Pakistan Army carried out a genocide against Bengali Muslims and Hindus living in erstwhile East Pakistan, who fought seeking independence from Pakistan to form a new nation Bangladesh.





There was the systematic annihilation of the Bengali people by the Pakistani army during the Bangladesh Liberation War. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, before being arrested by the Pakistani forces on that night, declared independence on 16 December 1971.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's statement comes amidst the tension with pro-Pakistani Islamist groups.The sharp response by Sheikh Hasina to Pakistan reminding them of the worst atrocities during the Liberation War of 1971 comes at a time when pro-Pakistan Islamist organizations are exerting their influence in the country.





Recently, Islamic organizations in Bangladesh that are sympathetic to Pakistan have started an agitation against the installation of a statue of the country's founding father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at Dholaipar in Dhaka. Hefazat-e Islam, an Islamist group of clerics and madarsa teachers, are now opposing the construction of the sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to mark his birth centenary, which has now sparked controversy in Bangladesh.





Mamunul Haque, joint secretary-general of the Islamist group, said that they have made it clear that we have full respect for Bangabandhu as a national leader, but are opposed to building his statues. "We've said it clearly that our position is against all the statues, no matter if it is of Ziaur Rahman, or my father, or even (Prophet Mohammad)," Mamunul added.





Mamunul has also backed Hefazat's new chief Junaid Babunagari's threat to tear down statues. "We've learnt words 'pull-down' from the prime minister. These are political language. Our people might have picked these up from her," he said.





It is mentionable that after the brutal assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 15, 1975, the successive governments patronized different Islamist and separatist groups in Bangladesh. The anti-liberation forces were rehabilitated. But after assuming power, Awami League stopped this trend and has been working to heal the damage. The dreaded militant groups National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), and other separatist armed groups were at the behest of Pakistan spy agency ISI, with their cohorts in Dhaka.





Bangladeshi territory was used by the militant leaders of ULFA, NDFB, and other insurgent groups in Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur for their separatist movement.The separatist leaders got impetus in their illegal activities during the regime of Begum Khaleda Zia from 1991-1996 and again in 2001-2006. Pakistan was literally fighting a proxy war in the northeast through ISI covert operations in Dhaka.





10 trucks of weapons and ammunition were seized from the state-owned Chittagong Urea Fertiliser Ltd (CUFL) jetty in Chittagong while those were being offloaded from trawlers in the early hours of April 2, 2004. Around 1,500 wooden boxes containing submachine guns, AK-47 assault rifles, submachine carbines, Chinese pistols, rocket shells and launchers, hand grenades and bullets were seized.It was found after investigation that all the 10 truckloads of arms and ammunition had been manufactured in China, by the state-run arms factory North Industries Corporation (NORINCO) and these were shipped in for the Indian separatists.



