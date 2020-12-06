Trust Bank gets new DMD



Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury has been appointed as the Deputy Managing Director and Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Trust Bank Limited with effect from 01 December, 2020. Prior to his new assignment, he was Senior Executive Vice- President and Head of Business Division of the bank.







After completing honors and masters in Management from Chittagong University, Ahsan started his career with AB Bank Ltd and later joined Eastern Bank Ltd where he had held senior positions in different capacities including Area Head of Corporate Banking, Chittagong; Area Head of Retail Banking, Chittagong and Head of Special Asset Manage-ment.







As a seasoned commercial banking professional, Ahsan is poised with years of experience in the field of business development, relationship management, corporate banking, consumer banking, trade solution, special asset management and management of human capital. During his extensive career, he also participated in various trainings, seminars and workshops held in the country and abroad.Ahsan is married and is the proud father of a son and a daughter.





