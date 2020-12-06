Binge rolls out Turkish web series 'Let's Break Up'



The country's popular digital entertainment platform 'Binge' has launched a Bengali dubbed Turkish web series 'Let's Break Up' for viewers. The romantic comedy genre type web series is directed and produced by popular Turkish director Yusuf Ömer S?nav and Osman S?nav respectively. The script of the series is written by Ay?e Ferda Ery?lmaz and Nehir Erdem. Nilay Duru, Aras Aydin, Gürgen Öz and many more have acted in this web series. The first season has a total of 14 episodes of the series and each episode is 45 minutes long.





The story of the web series unfolds with an attractive man named 'Ulas' is an attractive guy who dated many girls and all of them got married after he dumped them. Turgay planned to create a show based on Ulas's life and choose Azize who will pick Ulas up in front of hidden cameras and will get dumped, find her match and get married. But something happened which was unexpected, Ulas fell in love with Azize. The series 'Let's Break Up' depicts all the amazing facts about how Azize will break up with Ulas in such a situation.







Armaan Ahmed Siddiqui, Director, Red. Digital, said, "Turkish serials have gained unimaginable popularity in Bangladesh for the last few years as well as all over the world. Considering the needs of the viewers, we have brought 'Let's Break Up' series to Binge to give them a different experience on the web. The dubbing of the enjoyable series has been done in Bangladesh under the supervision of Binge, which has already received a good response from the viewers."'Let's Break Up' will be available on android smartphones through mobile applications. Viewers can also watch it on smart TVs through the Play-Store app on the Bing platform.

