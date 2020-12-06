Rajshahi aim to end winning drought

Minister Group Rajshahi players pose for a photo session before the match against Beximco Dhaka on Friday. -BCB



A struggling Minister Group Rajshahi vowed to bounce back in the winning way from a three-match losing streak as they take on Gemcon Khulna in their sixth match of the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.





Nazmul Hossain Shanto-led Rajshahi made a good start to the tournament by winning the first two matches after which they tasted three straight defeats to move down to the third position in the point table.Gemcon Khulna on the other hand faced ups and downs in their performance. They won the first match and then lost two matches before bouncing back to the winning way with two straight wins again.





Khulna, bolstered by the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad had already shown that they are gradually coming back with their full force even though their stalwart Shakib is yet to fire with willow or cherry.Khulna is in now second position in the point table with six points while Rajshahi is in third position with four points. A victory could help Rajshahi move up in the second position and no doubt they will go hard for it.





"Actually we are playing good cricket but we lost some close matches, which put an adverse impact on us. Basically our bowling was not up to the mark. Our bowling should click if we want to win the game," said Rajshahi middle order batsman Rony Talukdar.





"After losing three straight matches, we have no other way to win a game. So we'll come up with all guns blazing in the next match," he added.Khulna who won against Fortune Barishal quite comprehensively in the last match also looks to keep up their winning spree.A win could put them in an advantageous position alongside Gazi Group Chattogram to seal the last four spots.



