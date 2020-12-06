Shahid-Ul-Munir elected WITSA Regional Vice Chairman



Shahid-Ul-Munir, currently holding the post of Bangladesh Computer Samity, popularly known as BCS, has been elected as Vice President of the World Information Technology and Service Alliance (WITSA) for the Asia Pacific region. He is the first president of BCS, who is going to take the task of Vice President for WITSA.





The election was held on 1st December 2020 in the first board meeting of elected director where he as the president of BCS delivered the outline of his plan about including new members, developing the IT sector in Bangladesh along ensuring continuous growth of ICTs in the international arena. Now 22 countries of 48 nations in the Asia Pacific region are members of WITSA. Through an international network, the organization WITSA is run by 80 countries for encouraging investment in the IT industry and ensuring ICT services across the world.







The secretary of WITSA Dr. James (JIM) Pisantent issued a confirmation letter that mentioned, Shahidul Munir is been elected for the Vice President post.

The letter further noted that he will represent the WITSA in the Asia Pacific region and he is assigned to include new members in WITSA.





Just after becoming Vice President, Shahid-Ul-Munir said-- this credit of becoming VP should go to Bangladesh and the members of BCS. We are now playing a big role in developing ICTs in the global arena. Next year we are going to host an event for the World Congress of IT, WCIT 2021.For the country, since 1998, BCS is the only member of WITSA. BCS President Shahid-Ul-Munir is going to serve the WITSA for the tenure of 2020-22. Before successfully he served the body as a director for the tenure of 2019-20.





