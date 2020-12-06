'People are losing interest in politics'



Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader has said that people's interest in politics is declining. "People are now reluctant about the elections as the presence of voters is decreasing day by day," he said.





He came up with the remarks while speaking at a workshop on election leadership at the grassroots level arranged by Jatiya Party's Khulna unit at the party chairman's Banani office in the city on Saturday.GM Quader, also the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in parliament said many people are dropping out of politics only for lack of a proper political environment in the country. "





The participation of people who own the country is not being ensured in the process of electing leadership." The Jatiya Party chief said their party wants to do positive politic for making people interested in election and bringing enthusiasm and vibrancy back to politics."We want to create people's attraction to politics. We want people to be interested in voting again. We also want to ensure an atmosphere so that common people's hopes and aspirations are reflected in elections," GM Quader said.







