'Another war for restoration of democracy'



BNP needs to continue movement for the 'restoration' of democracy amid coronavirus pandemic by taking right strategy, said party's senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy.





He was addressing a doa-mahfil arranged by Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal at BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the capital on Saturday seeking speedy recovery of party standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan who got infected with Covid-19.Gayeshar, also a standing committee member, said, "We must wage another war for the restoration of democracy in this month of victory with courage. We've to take a vow that we'll either restore democracy or die in this war."







The BNP leader slammed Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader for what he said questioning BNP's ability to wage a movement, saying their party led by Khaleda Zia ousted autocratic ruler HM Ershad in 90 though a strong movement."BNP needs not to hire a person like you (Quader) as the party has successes in various movements in the past. We'll succeed in the future as well. We must take power back to people," he said.







