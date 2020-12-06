Editors Guild condemns vandalizing of Bangabandhu sculpture



The Editors Guild, Bangladesh has condemned the vandalism of an unfinished sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia.





In a statement issued on Saturday, Editors Guild President Mozammel Babu said, "Miscreants have vandalized the statue of Father of the Nation in the month of victory. We condemn this heinous act. Those who disrespect Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, are against independence, liberation war and existence of Bangladesh."





Editors Guild Bangladesh demanded immediate arrest of the perpetrators and exemplary punishment to them.To mention, vandals defaced a sculpture of Bangabandhu under construction at a five-road intersection in Kushtia municipality late Friday.







